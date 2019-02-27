Asia stocks set to gain following Fed Chair Powell's comments

Stocks in Asia were set to see opening gains on Wednesday following comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

The ASX 200 in Australia rose 0.27 percent in early trade, with most sectors advancing.

Meanwhile, futures pointed to a higher open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. The futures contract in Chicago was at 21,515, as compared to the benchmark index's last close at 21,449.39.

In geopolitical news, U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are set to meet later today in Vietnam for the second time in less than a year, where talks will take place in a bid to convince Pyongyang to end its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

Experts say, however, they don't have high expectations from this week's meeting, set to take place in Hanoi on Wednesday and Thursday.