Asia stocks set to gain following Fed Chair Powell's comments

Stocks in Asia were set to see opening gains on Wednesday following comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

The ASX 200 in Australia rose 0.27 percent in early trade, with most sectors advancing.

Meanwhile, futures pointed to a higher open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. The futures contract in Chicago was at 21,515, as compared to the benchmark index's last close at 21,449.39.

In geopolitical news, U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are set to meet later today in Vietnam for the second time in less than a year, where talks will take place in a bid to convince Pyongyang to end its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

Experts say, however, they don't have high expectations from this week's meeting, set to take place in Hanoi on Wednesday and Thursday.

Powell says US economy is 'healthy'

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 33.97 points to close at 26,057.98 while the S&P 500 shed 0.1 percent to finish its trading day at 2,793.49. The Nasdaq Composite closed fractionally lower at 7,549.30.

The moves stateside came amid disappointing earnings, mixed U.S. economic data as well as a testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Powell delivered his testimony to a U.S. Senate committee on Tuesday, where he noted the U.S. economic outlook was "generally favorable" but warned of headwinds from overseas.

"While we view current economic conditions as healthy and the economic outlook as favorable, over the past few months we have seen some crosscurrents and conflicting signals," Powell said in his prepared remarks to the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs.

China and Europe are particular areas of concern, and the Fed is watching how Brexit negotiations and trade talks play out.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.035 after seeing highs above 96.463 earlier.

The Japanese yen traded at 110.55 after strengthening from lows above 111.0 yesterday. The Australian dollar was at $0.7191 after seeing lows below $0.715 in the previous session.

— CNBC's Huileng Tan and Jeff Cox contributed to this report.

