Powell will address the House Committee on Financial Services at 10 a.m. ET. Speaking on Tuesday, Powell said it is "beyond consideration" for the U.S. not to repay all of its debt. The remarks come at a time when Congress battles with a higher level of spending.

Investors are also paying close attention to an upcoming meeting between the leaders of North Korea and the U.S.

On the data front, advanced economic indicators for December will be released at around 8:30 a.m. ET. Pending home sales for January and factory orders for December are both set to follow later in the session.

There are no auctions planned for Wednesday.