Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: L Brands, Square, HP and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

L Brands shares fell more than 8 percent in extended trading after posting mixed fourth-quarter earnings and weak full-year guidance. The retail company posted $4.85 billion in revenue, compared to the $4.88 billion forecast by analysts. Earnings per share were $2.14, beating Wall Street's expectation of $2.07. L Brands sees 2019 earnings per share between $2.20 and $2.60, while analysts forecast earnings of $2.71.

Shares of Square fell more than 6 percent in extending trading Wednesday based on weak first-quarter guidance despite the company's better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. Beating on the top and bottom lines, the mobile payment company posted earnings per share of 14 cents on revenues of $464 million. Wall Street expected earnings per share of 13 cents on revenues of $454 million, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. Square's fourth-quarter subscription and services-based revenue was $194 million, up 144 percent.

Square issued light first-quarter guidance: earnings per share between 6 and 8 cents, compared to the estimated 11 cents. The company sees revenue between $472 and $482 million, in line with the Street's expectations. The stock is up about 41 percent year to date.

HP Inc. shares ticked more than 9 percent lower after market close on Wednesday based on the software company's first-quarter earnings. Revenue was $14.71 billion, missing the estimated of $14.86 billion surveyed by Refinitiv. Earnings per share were in line with estimates at 52 cents.

Booking Holdings shares dropped 10 percent in after hours trading Wednesday based on mixed fourth-quarter earnings. The online travel company earned $3.21 billion in revenue, missing Refinitiv estimates of $3.22 billion. Earnings per share were $22.49, beating the forecast $19.42.

Shares of Box tanked 23 percent in extended trading Wednesday after releasing mixed fourth-quarter earnings and weak guidance. The cloud company reported earnings per share of 6 cents on revenues of $163.7 million. Analysts expected earnings per share of 2 cents on revenues of $164.2 million.

Fitbit shares fell more than 11 percent after hours Wednesday after giving weak first-quarter guidance. The company estimates revenue between $250 million and $268 million, lower than the expected $272 million, per Refinitv. Fitbit sees a first-quarter loss of 22 to 24 cents per share, steeper than the forecast loss of 15 cents.

The guidance overshadowed Fitbit's better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. Beating on the top and bottom lines, the company posted earnings per share of 14 cents on revenues of $571 million. Analysts has expected earnings per shared of 7 cents on revenues of $569 million.

Shares of Celgene fell more than 8 percent after hours on news that investment firm Wellington Management does not support Bristol-Myers acquisition of the biotechnology company. In January, Bristol-Myers announced its plans to buy Celgene in a cash and stock deal valued at $74 billion.