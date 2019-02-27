Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: L Brands, Square, HP and more

Market Insider

A customer carries a shopping bag while exiting a Victoria's Secret Stores LLC store, a subsidiary of L Brands Inc., in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Victoria's Secret has been under scrutiny for failing to keep up with shifting consumer demands, especially involving themes of female empowerment and diversity. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

L Brands shares fell more than 8 percent in extended trading after posting mixed fourth-quarter earnings and weak full-year guidance. The retail company posted $4.85 billion in revenue, compared to the $4.88 billion forecast by analysts. Earnings per share were $2.14, beating Wall Street's expectation of $2.07. L Brands sees 2019 earnings per share between $2.20 and $2.60, while analysts forecast earnings of $2.71.

Shares of Square fell more than 6 percent in extending trading Wednesday based on weak first-quarter guidance despite the company's better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. Beating on the top and bottom lines, the mobile payment company posted earnings per share of 14 cents on revenues of $464 million. Wall Street expected earnings per share of 13 cents on revenues of $454 million, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. Square's fourth-quarter subscription and services-based revenue was $194 million, up 144 percent.

Square issued light first-quarter guidance: earnings per share between 6 and 8 cents, compared to the estimated 11 cents. The company sees revenue between $472 and $482 million, in line with the Street's expectations. The stock is up about 41 percent year to date.

HP Inc. shares ticked more than 9 percent lower after market close on Wednesday based on the software company's first-quarter earnings. Revenue was $14.71 billion, missing the estimated of $14.86 billion surveyed by Refinitiv. Earnings per share were in line with estimates at 52 cents.

Booking Holdings shares dropped 10 percent in after hours trading Wednesday based on mixed fourth-quarter earnings. The online travel company earned $3.21 billion in revenue, missing Refinitiv estimates of $3.22 billion. Earnings per share were $22.49, beating the forecast $19.42.

Shares of Box tanked 23 percent in extended trading Wednesday after releasing mixed fourth-quarter earnings and weak guidance. The cloud company reported earnings per share of 6 cents on revenues of $163.7 million. Analysts expected earnings per share of 2 cents on revenues of $164.2 million.

Fitbit shares fell more than 11 percent after hours Wednesday after giving weak first-quarter guidance. The company estimates revenue between $250 million and $268 million, lower than the expected $272 million, per Refinitv. Fitbit sees a first-quarter loss of 22 to 24 cents per share, steeper than the forecast loss of 15 cents.

The guidance overshadowed Fitbit's better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. Beating on the top and bottom lines, the company posted earnings per share of 14 cents on revenues of $571 million. Analysts has expected earnings per shared of 7 cents on revenues of $569 million.

Shares of Celgene fell more than 8 percent after hours on news that investment firm Wellington Management does not support Bristol-Myers acquisition of the biotechnology company. In January, Bristol-Myers announced its plans to buy Celgene in a cash and stock deal valued at $74 billion.

