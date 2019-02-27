Trump berates 'Da Nang Dick' Blumenthal for Vietnam military record

President Donald Trump unleashed another Twitter tirade against Sen. Richard Blumenthal on Wednesday, ridiculing the Connecticut Democrat for his military record in Vietnam.

"I have now spent more time in Vietnam than Da Nang Dick Blumenthal, the third rate Senator from Connecticut (how is Connecticut is doing?). His war stories of his heroism in Vietnam were a total fraud — he was never even there," Trump said on Wednesday.

"We talked about it today with Vietnamese leaders!"

A spokesperson for Blumenthal was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

The U.S. president arrived in Hanoi, Vietnam late Tuesday, ahead of a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday.

Shortly before the second U.S.-North Korea summit in less than a year, Trump has been meeting with the Vietnamese prime minister and other officials. He has described the Southeast Asian country as "thriving like few places on Earth."