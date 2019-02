U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will face each other this week for their second summit in less than a year.

But first, Trump has a raft of events with officials from Vietnam, which is playing host to the U.S.-North Korean talks for two days.

The American president kicked off his Wednesday schedule with a visit to the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, where he met with Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong for a photo op and bilateral talks. During that meeting, Trump praised Vietnam's "thriving" economy, and said the country is "an example as to what can happen with good thinking."

Those compliments were set against the backdrop of Trump saying in a morning Twitter post that North Korea's economy could do as well as Vietnam's if Kim agreed to give up his nation's nuclear weapons.

After his time with the Vietnamese president, Trump will head to meetings with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

The North Korean portion of Trump's public schedule will begin later on Wednesday when he meets with Kim for a one-on-one conversation. After that, he'll have what the White House described as "a social dinner" with the dictator.

Most news from the talks is likely to come on Thursday. The two sides are expected to hold meetings throughout the better part of that day, and some form of statement or signing is likely at the summit's conclusion.