European markets point to a weak open on US-China trade concerns

Markets remain cautious on Thursday, as investors around the world watch closely for any further developments concerning the tit-for-tat trade dispute between China and the U.S. On Wednesday, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer stated in front of the House Ways and Means committee that he foresaw long-term hurdles ahead.

In his testimony, Lighthizer stated that more would need to be done by China, than just purchasing U.S. goods, if the two nations were to secure an agreement. Consequently, stocks in the U.S. and Asia overnight came under pressure after Lighthizer indicated that a trade deal was not yet for certain.

The testimony comes just days after President Donald Trump announced that he'd push the deadline of early March back, which would have instigated fresh trade tariffs on China.

Meanwhile, Trump is currently meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam, as the two nations work towards stronger relations and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

On the first day of the summit, Trump stated that he was happy that there was no evidence that the Asian country had conducted any tests concerning nuclear or ballistic missiles in over a year.

Elsewhere, investors continue to watch for geopolitical news surrounding India and Pakistan, along with developments surrounding Brexit. The British opposition Labour Party declared that it would now look to supporting a new vote on Brexit by the public.