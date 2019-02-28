HBO CEO Richard Plepler to resign amid restructuring under AT&T

"Hard as it is to think about leaving the company I love, and the people I love in it, it is the right time for me to do so," Plepler said in the memo. "In the past weeks, I've thought a lot about the incredible journey of this company in the nearly 28 years that I have been blessed to be here."

Plepler is leaving in part because he would have seen less autonomy under the new structure, according to a person familiar with the transition. Plepler is still working out the exact timing of the transition, the person said, but chafed at the prospect of a larger company and more oversight.

It's notable timing for such an executive exit. HBO is increasingly facing competition in the premium content streaming space and in original programming. Streaming companies like Netflix and Hulu and media giants like Disney and Comcast-owned NBCUniversal are all eyeing market share.

AT&T is planning a new, separate streaming service anchored by HBO content to launch later this year.

Here's Plepler's memo:

My dad always gave the best advice. Whenever there was a difficult decision to make, he counseled that since no one could ever have perfect visibility into the future, the best thing you could do was trust your instincts. It has been a touchstone for me throughout my life, and I have found myself returning to it again recently as I think about what is an inflection point in the life of this wonderful company. Hard as it is to think about leaving the company I love, and the people I love in it, it is the right time for me to do so.

In the past weeks, I've thought a lot about the incredible journey of this company in the nearly 28 years that I have been blessed to be here. It's a journey of great pride and accomplishment because so many of you, and many others before us, have made HBO a cultural and business phenomenon. Thanks to all of you, we are today churning on all cylinders both creatively and as a business. Thanks to all of you, I can move on to the next chapter of my life knowing that the best team in the industry remains here to carry on our continued progress and success. As I have said before, this is the team of teams.

It has been the great joy of my professional life to share this ride with you over these many years. And the great honor of my professional life to be your CEO. I don't have the words to express my gratitude for the support and talent that made our success together possible. But suffice it to say, my love for this place, and for all of you, is deeply a part of me and will last a lifetime. I look forward over the coming weeks to thanking as many of you as I can for the thousands of contributions big and small that have made "this thing of ours," to quote Tony Soprano, so special. I have told John, who has been nothing but gracious since we spoke, that I would work closely with him to assure a seamless and organic transition.

We've created a great and unique enterprise and I know that you will protect its legacy and do all to enhance its future in the years to come. Know that I will always be cheering loudly, even when I am outside this building, as HBO continues to thrive.

With respect, admiration, and gratitude,

Richard