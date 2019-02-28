Oil steadies after rally as Chinese data and trade dispute create headwinds

Oil prices were mixed on Thursday, following a volatile trading period that saw crude futures plunge more than 3 percent at the start of the week and rally more than 2 percent in the previous session.

Crude futures recovered on Wednesday after Saudi Arabia's influential oil minister brushed off pressure from President Donald Trump to "take it easy" on price-boosting production cuts. Trump's warning to Saudi Arabia and its fellow OPEC members was the catalyst for oil's decline earlier in the week.

An unexpected plunge in U.S. crude stockpiles added fuel to Wednesday's rally.

But on Thursday, traders said the oil market was dealing with several headwinds, as U.S.-China trade tensions persisted, the Chinese economy showed signs of slowing and record U.S. production undermined OPEC-led output curbs.

Brent crude was down 33 cents, or half a percent, at $66.06 per barrel around 10:45 a.m. ET (1545 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 23 cents, or nearly half a percent, at $57.17.

U.S. crude week-to-date performance

Factory activity in China, the world's biggest oil importer, shrank for a third month in February as export orders fell at the fastest pace since the financial crisis a decade ago.

"Further evidence of a slowdown in China hit risk sentiment," said Jasper Lawler, head of research at futures brokerage London Capital Group.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer also dampened expectations of a swift resolution to the trade dispute between China and the United States, after progress on key sticking points reported earlier this week had raised hopes.

Lighthizer said issues with China were "too serious" to be resolved with promises from Beijing to purchase more U.S. goods and any deal needed to include a way to ensure commitments were met.

Also weighing on oil prices, U.S. crude production rose more than 2 million barrels per day in the last year to a record 12.1 million bpd, according to preliminary weekly figures released on Wednesday.

Still, the production figures were offset by a surprise 8.6-million-barrels drop in the nation's stockpiles of crude oil, despite inventories at the closely watched storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma rising by 1.7 million barrels.

"The data were undeniably bullish yesterday, though a second straight big build at Cushing bears watching," said Paul Sankey, oil equity analyst at Mizuho Securities, in a research note on Thursday. "But an 8.6Mbbl US crude draw is nothing to shake a stick at, we think it is the biggest February draw in history."