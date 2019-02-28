White House: The Trump-Kim summit in Vietnam has been cut short, no agreement was reached

Trump and Kim meet on second day of Hanoi summit 4 Hours Ago | 05:53

The White House said Thursday that the nuclear summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was cut short and no agreement was reached.

The meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam end significantly earlier than had originally been scheduled, and a CNBC producer on the ground in Hanoi confirmed that she saw Trump's motorcade leaving the summit site around 1:30 p.m. local time (1:30 a.m. ET).

"The two leaders discussed various ways to advance denuclearization and economic driven concepts," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sander said. "No agreement was reached at this time, but their respective teams look forward to meeting in the future."

A previously planned joint signing ceremony appeared to have been cancelled.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders did not tell reporters why the schedule had changed and she declined to say whether there would be a signing ceremony.

A solo press conference for Trump that was originally scheduled for 3:50 p.m. local time (3:50 a.m. ET) had been moved to 2 p.m., according to NBC News.

South Korean stocks fell on the news that the summit's schedule had been cut short.