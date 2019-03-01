Asia Markets

Stocks in Asia gain following stronger-than-expected US economic data

  • Shares in Japan and Australia rose in morning trade.
  • Data released on Thursday showed the U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Shares in Japan and Australia rose on Friday morning after a report overnight showed stronger-than-expected fourth quarter economic growth in the U.S.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.9 percent and the Topix added 0.56 percent in early trade, with shares of conglomerate Softbank Group gaining more than 1 percent.

In Australia, the ASX 200 advanced 0.53 percent in morning trade, with most sectors seeing gains.

Investors will be watching out for the release of a private survey on China's manufacturing, set to be released at 09:45 a.m. HK/SIN.

South Korea's markets, which tanked on Thursday following the abrupt end to the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, are closed on Friday for a holiday.

US GDP exceeds expectations

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 69.16 points to close at 25,916 and the S&P 500 shed nearly 0.3 percent to finish its trading day at 2,784.49. The Nasdaq Composite also lost about 0.3 percent to close at 7,532.53.

The losses stateside came despite the release of data which showed the U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018, according to the U.S. government. That was above forecasts of economists polled by Dow Jones, who expected the economy to grow at a pace of 2.2 percent.

US-China trade

Meanwhile, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow told CNBC on Thursday both the U.S. and China are making "fantastic" progress in their negotiations. "I think we're headed for a remarkable, historic deal."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a separate CNBC interview: "We have made a lot of progress," but added that a deal "is not yet done."

Those comments came after U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer testified in front of House members that China needed to do more than just buy more U.S. goods for the two countries to strike a permanent trade deal. But Lighthizer said after the testimony, according to The Wall Street Journal, that formal steps would be taken to abandon plans of raising tariffs on Chinese goods.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.157 after seeing a low around the 95.8 handle yesterday.

The Japanese yen was at 111.43 against the dollar after seeing highs below 110.8 yesterday. The Australian dollar traded at $0.7095 after slipping from highs above $0.715 in the previous session.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

