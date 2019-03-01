Stocks in Asia gain following stronger-than-expected US economic data

Shares in Japan and Australia rose on Friday morning after a report overnight showed stronger-than-expected fourth quarter economic growth in the U.S.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.9 percent and the Topix added 0.56 percent in early trade, with shares of conglomerate Softbank Group gaining more than 1 percent.

In Australia, the ASX 200 advanced 0.53 percent in morning trade, with most sectors seeing gains.

Investors will be watching out for the release of a private survey on China's manufacturing, set to be released at 09:45 a.m. HK/SIN.

South Korea's markets, which tanked on Thursday following the abrupt end to the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, are closed on Friday for a holiday.