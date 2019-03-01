WASHINGTON — The collapse of talks between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has temporarily stalled efforts to dismantle a nuclear program that has taken leaps forward in recent years.

North Korea, the only nation to have tested nuclear weapons this century, spent most of Trump's first year in office perfecting its nuclear arsenal. The newest member of the world's exclusive nuclear weapons club has stopped testing for now as the U.S. and international community offer the possibility of relief from crippling economic sanctions.

Still, it does not mean Pyongyang cannot find ways to advance its nuclear and missile programs while the Trump administration tries to forge a path to disarmament.

Trump and Kim's second face-to-face summit ended abruptly early Thursday before they could reach a deal on nuclear disarmament of the Korean Peninsula. The U.S. president said he cut off talks when North Korea offered to shut down only part of its nuclear options in exchange for full sanctions relief. Pyongyang disputed his account, saying it wanted only some of its current economic penalties lifted.