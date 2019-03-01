Tesla's stock is tanking—here's what Jim Cramer and other experts have to say

Tesla finally launched its standard Model 3 starting at $35,000 — Here's what it means for investors 2 Hours Ago | 02:03

A highly anticipated announcement from Tesla has turned into a headache for its stock, with shares falling 8 percent in Friday's trading session.

In the announcement on Thursday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said his company would lower the price of its Model 3, close most of its brick-and-mortar stores and would not turn a profit in the first quarter, leaving Wall Street largely unenthusiastic about the automaker's near-term prospects.

Here's what three experts, including CNBC's Jim Cramer, thought of the moves:

Cramer, host of "Mad Money," was concerned about Tesla being able to maintain its margins but liked that the automaker moved purchasing online. Still, he said on "Squawk on the Street" that he's "never seen a battleground like this in my lifetime. I mean, the stock, it's either going to $0 or going to $1,000. And when you say it's going to $1,000, people think you're not rigorous, and when you say it's going to $0, people think you're un-American."

Former General Motors Vice Chairman Bob Lutz also raised concerns about Tesla's profitability on "Squawk Box": "I think they're facing a great deal of difficulty, because it's obvious that they had to cost-reduce the Model 3 in order to have some sort of margin on it at $35,000 apiece. And at $35,000, I doubt that there is much in the way of profitability in there, and if your costs are almost as high as your revenue, then it doesn't really add to cash availability."