Trading Nation

Tesla's stock is tanking—here's what Jim Cramer and other experts have to say

Tesla's new Model 3 car on display is seen on Friday, January 26, 2018, at the Tesla store in Washington, D.C.
Tesla finally launched its standard Model 3 starting at $35,000 — Here's what it means for investors   

A highly anticipated announcement from Tesla has turned into a headache for its stock, with shares falling 8 percent in Friday's trading session.

In the announcement on Thursday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said his company would lower the price of its Model 3, close most of its brick-and-mortar stores and would not turn a profit in the first quarter, leaving Wall Street largely unenthusiastic about the automaker's near-term prospects.

Here's what three experts, including CNBC's Jim Cramer, thought of the moves:

  • Cramer, host of "Mad Money," was concerned about Tesla being able to maintain its margins but liked that the automaker moved purchasing online. Still, he said on "Squawk on the Street" that he's "never seen a battleground like this in my lifetime. I mean, the stock, it's either going to $0 or going to $1,000. And when you say it's going to $1,000, people think you're not rigorous, and when you say it's going to $0, people think you're un-American."
  • Former General Motors Vice Chairman Bob Lutz also raised concerns about Tesla's profitability on "Squawk Box": "I think they're facing a great deal of difficulty, because it's obvious that they had to cost-reduce the Model 3 in order to have some sort of margin on it at $35,000 apiece. And at $35,000, I doubt that there is much in the way of profitability in there, and if your costs are almost as high as your revenue, then it doesn't really add to cash availability."
  • Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch, who covers Tesla, noted on "Squawk Box" that both the profitability warning and the $35,000 Model 3 announcement were expected on the Street: "I think there is a bit of 'sell the news' going on with the stock this morning. But, certainly, I think this is a very big milestone for the industry and for Tesla to reach a vehicle that's hitting this price point. ... Part of what's happening here as they close stores is that they're just maturing into what looks like the rest of the auto supply chain in terms of having more service centers and areas where folks can interact with the car, rather than having these stores that really are more of a branding and marketing exercise."

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
GM
---
TSLA
---

More From Trading Nation

Videos

Trades to Watch

Trader Bios

About

Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

Michael Santoli

Michael Santoli joined CNBC in October 2015 as a Senior Markets Commentator, based at the network's Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.  Santoli brings his extensive markets expertise to CNBC's Business Day programming, with a regular appearance on CNBC's “Closing Bell (M-F, 3PM-5PM ET).   In addition, he contributes to CNBCand CNBC PRO, writing regular articles and creating original digital videos.

Previously, Santoli was a Senior Columnist at Yahoo Finance, where he wrote analysis and commentary on the stock market, corporate news and the economy. He also appeared on Yahoo Finance video programs, where he offered insights on the most important business stories of the day, and was a regular contributor to CNBC and other networks.

Follow Michael Santoli on Twitter @michaelsantoli

Read more

Connect

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...