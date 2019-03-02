Watch: SpaceX launch capsule for NASA astronauts to space station in test flight

[The stream is slated to start at 2 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

SpaceX Demo-1 is scheduled to launch at 2:48 a.m. ET on Saturday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The mission is a key test flight to prove to NASA that the agency's astronauts will be safe on future flights. There are no crew aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule for this launch.

After traveling in orbit for just over 24 hours, the capsule is scheduled to autonomously dock directly with the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday morning.

Crew Dragon is scheduled to remain attached until March 8, when it will undock from the ISS and return to Earth. Crew Dragon will use four parachutes to splash down in the Atlantic Ocean.

A backup launch date is scheduled for Tuesday, in case Saturday's attempt is delayed.