If you're shopping for a new iPad, there are a couple models you should skip right now

Apple is expected to announce new iPads this month, so if you're shopping for a new one, you should skip buying the regular iPad or a new iPad mini. You're totally safe buying any model of the iPad Pro right now.

Last March, Apple introduced a brand new iPad that starts at $329 and supports the Apple Pencil. But, it's been a year since that device hit the market. And reports suggest Apple is preparing to launch a replacement sometime this month, likely at an event that Bloomberg and BuzzFeed said will occur on March 25 and will center on Apple's new services.

While the standard iPad has long had a 9.7-inch screen, the new model will have a larger 10.2-inch display, according to TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has properly predicted Apple's product launches in the past. Also expect an upgraded processor and a similar price point.

Apple will also introduce a new iPad Mini, according to Kuo. The current model, the iPad Mini 4, hasn't changed since 2015, so it's long overdue for a refresh. You certainly shouldn't buy the current model you find in stores, since the processor is four years old at this point. That means you shouldn't expect it to get big software updates or new flagship features much longer either.

Speaking of flagship features, Apple's expected to announce new services this month, including a streaming TV product and a new subscription news feature. The new iPads could be a perfect way for Apple to explain and show how TV and subscription news can be used on its tablets.

Even if you really like these older products and don't care about new processors, features or screen sizes, just wait. They'll come down in price after the new models are introduced, so you'll save money.

But you're totally safe buying most of Apple's iPad Pro models. Apple launched brand new versions of the 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pro tablets in October, and it's highly unlikely those get refreshed until next fall or possibly even later. The 10.5-inch iPad Pro is a year old, but it has a better screen than Apple's cheaper iPads that are going to be refreshed.

Apple has not yet announced the event, but it's expected to do so in the coming weeks.