Apple has more open software jobs than hardware jobs for the first time in years

As Apple puts a new focus on its services business, the company is looking to fill more software jobs than hardware jobs for the first time in years, according to data published by Thinknum, a company that monitors changes to websites.

Thinknum found that, as of Feb. 27, Apple had nearly 1,400 jobs related to software and services, while it was searching for just over 1,000 hardware engineers. Apple has typically hired more hardware engineers in recent years, according to Thinknum data, since products like the iPhone have been the driving force of its business.

There's a reason why that may be changing.

People aren't buying iPhones as frequently as they used to, so Apple is zeroing in on its services business, which generated $10.9 billion in revenue during the first quarter. That a far cry from the $51.98 billion in revenue Apple's iPhone business raked in, but Apple has a few strategies in place to grow services — including through hiring.

Apple is expected to introduce a new streaming TV service at an event that is reportedly set for March 25. The TV service may launch in April and will, at least to start, include free original shows for iPhone and iPad users. Apple is also reportedly ready to introduce a new subscription news platform.

The thought is that with more than 900 million people using iOS devices, those users can help generate recurring revenue for Apple through services such as Apple Music, iCloud, the upcoming paid news service, streaming video and more.

