Chinese markets are on a 'runaway train' even after solid gains in February, analyst says

Chinese stock markets continued to charge forward on Monday after seeing massive gains in February, and according to some analysts, the outlook remains robust.
The Shanghai composite ended the day above the 3,000 level for the first time since June 2018 on Monday, while shares in Shenzhen skyrocketed more than 2 percent. Reuters reported that in February, the benchmark index in Shanghai saw its biggest monthly gain since April 2015.
"I think momentum is ... very, very strong. It's very difficult to stop a runaway train," Hao Hong, head of research and chief strategist at Bank of Communications International, told CNBC's "Street Signs" on Monday. "Most people are piling money into the stock market, especially the retail investors."
In Hong's opinion, the increased sentiment and participation of retail investors in China have given a jolt to the country's markets.
"It's very ... difficult to argue against such a strong trend," he said.