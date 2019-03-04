Lawmakers are making a bipartisan push to grant filers some certainty on a package of tax breaks for the 2018 tax year.

These breaks are known as "tax extenders," a series of temporary provisions in the code that have expired and must be reauthorized by Congress retroactively each year in order for filers to use them.

These extenders run the gamut: Previously, they have included write-offs on racehorses and motorsports complexes.

Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) introduced a bill on Feb. 28, extending these tax breaks for 2018 and 2019.

"Congress needs to get out of this bad habit of regular retroactive extensions of these tax provisions," said Grassley, the Senate Finance Committee chairman.

"The whole point of these federal tax incentives is to encourage certain behaviors, especially investments in alternative energies, energy efficiency and transportation," he said. "The best way to do that is ahead of time, not retroactively."