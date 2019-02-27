Average family has no idea how new tax law will impact them, study concludes

We're in the middle of tax season, but plenty of families are still uncertain what the new tax law will mean for them.

Indeed, nearly half of the families polled in a study by Haven Life said that they had no clue how the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act — the tax overhaul that took effect last year — would affect their 2018 taxes.

Haven Life surveyed 550 consumers with kids under age 17 from January 31 to February 4.

"There are a lot of moving pieces," said Cathy Derus, a CPA at Brightwater Accounting, of the new laws.

Here's what families need to know about the tax law this filing season.