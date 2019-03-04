Layoffs expected as WarnerMedia reorganizes its leadership team after AT&T acquisition

WarnerMedia announced a new organizational model and leadership team Monday in hopes of advancing its content development. The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, reported that "significant layoffs" are expected as part of the reorganization.

The management shuffle comes days after Richard Plepler announced in an internal memo obtained by CNBC that he would step down from his role as HBO CEO. Plepler was concerned about having less autonomy under its new parent, AT&T, a source familiar with the company's transition told CNBC.

Now, Robert Greenblatt, who was most recently chairman for NBC Entertainment, will lead the Direct-to-Consumer business and chair WarnerMedia Entertainment, which includes HBO, TNT, TBS and truTV.

"This change will provide the company with the agility and flexibility needed to build WarnerMedia's brands across a variety of evolving distribution models with a more coordinated approach to the company's original programming," the company said in the announcement.

CNN chief Jeff Zucker will take on an expanded role as chairman of WarnerMedia News & Sports and president of CNN, the company announced. The news and sports division will include CNN Worldwide (CNN, CNN.com, CNN International, CNN en Espanol, HLN, Great Big Story), Turner Sports, Bleacher Report and the AT&T Regional Sports Networks, according to the release. WarnerMedia said it hopes to capitalize on live coverage and its two main digital properties, CNN.com and Bleacher Report.

Warner Bros. Chairman and CEO Kevin Tsujihara will take on new responsibilities including "a new global kids and young adults business," which will combine "the family, kids and animation efforts from across WarnerMedia, including Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang. Additionally, Otter Media, Turner Classic Movies and all activities around licensed consumer products development for WarnerMedia properties will also reside here," according to the release.

Gerhard Zeiler will be promoted from president of Turner International to WarnerMedia Chief Revenue Officer, the company said, where he will oversee the consolidated WarnerMedia Affiliates and Advertising Sales Groups.

Here is the full announcement from WarnerMedia:

Disclosure: NBC Entertainment and CNBC are divisions of NBCUniversal.

