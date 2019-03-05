European markets seen lower as politics take center stage

Stocks in Europe are poised to open lower Tuesday as investors monitor various political developments across the globe.

The FTSE 100 is seen flat at 7,134; the DAX in set to start lower by 24 points at 11,568; and the CAC 40 in Paris is seen off by 5 points at 5,281; according to IG.

In Asia, stocks were mostly mixed as investors closely monitored the Chinese annual parliamentary meeting where Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said that there will be greater risks ahead for the economy and Beijing must be prepared.

Meanwhile, trade talks between the U.S. and China remain on the radar for investors. Sources told CNBC Monday that these negotiations are in the "final stages" and a summit at the end of the month in Mar-a-Lago might take place if a deal is reached.

In Europe, U.K. and EU negotiators are set to meet in Brussels in an attempt to bridge the gaps ahead of the March 29 departure deadline.

In terms of data, there will be Markit services PMIs in the euro zone at 9 a.m. London time.