Michael Bloomberg will not run for president in 2020, the billionaire businessman wrote in a statement posted online on Tuesday, ending months of speculation about the political future of one of the Democratic Party's top donors.

Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York, had been toying with the idea of a presidential run for months and was floated as a candidate in every presidential cycle going back to 2008. Facing a packed field of Democratic contenders, Bloomberg, 77, wrote he was "clear-eyed" about the obstacles to securing the party's nomination.

The longtime figure in American politics, who has identified as a Republican, a Democrat and an independent at different points in his career, acknowledged the skepticism he was facing from members of the progressive wing of the Democratic party, but wrote that he was confident about what his prospects would have been against President Donald Trump should he have been victorious in the primary.

"I know what it takes to run a winning campaign, and every day when I read the news, I grow more frustrated by the incompetence in the Oval Office. I know we can do better as a country. And I believe I would defeat Donald Trump in a general election," Bloomberg wrote. "But I am clear-eyed about the difficulty of winning the Democratic nomination in such a crowded field."

The statement appeared as an opinion article with the headline "Our Highest Office, My Deepest Obligation," that was carried on Bloomberg News, a news platform that is a part of Bloomberg's business empire.

Bloomberg's ties to the financial services industry, his sprawling wealth and his past statements on issues including policing tactics and the Me Too movement, among other issues, appeared to be potential liabilities in a primary that has seen many candidates move to the left of where the party stood in previous cycles.

"Many people have urged me to run. Some have told me that to win the Democratic nomination, I would need to change my views to match the polls," Bloomberg wrote. "But I've been hearing that my whole political career."

The philanthropist made his fortune selling informational devices to financial services companies and was an influential force as a Democratic donor during the 2018 midterms, pledging more than $100 million to candidates.

Though Bloomberg will not run for president, he wrote he would expand his environmental philanthropy, and announced the launch of a new project, Beyond Carbon, that he described as a "grassroots effort to begin moving America as quickly as possible away from oil and gas and toward a 100 percent clean energy economy."

