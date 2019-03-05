Mike Bloomberg says Green New Deal 'stands no chance,' offers alternative plan

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Tuesday said he'll launch an effort to move the United States to 100-percent clean energy, claiming the Green New Deal proposed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doesn't stand a chance on Capitol Hill.

Bloomberg made the pledge in an op-ed announcing he will not run for president in 2020. Instead, the businessman and philanthropist said he'd redouble his efforts to phase out coal power plants and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

"The idea of a Green New Deal — first suggested by the columnist Tom Friedman more than a decade ago — stands no chance of passage in the Senate over the next two years," Bloomberg said. "But Mother Nature does not wait on our political calendar, and neither can we."

The Green New Deal has dominated the conversation on climate change policy since Democrats took control of the House in the fall election. Among its ambitious goals, Ocasio-Cortez's plan calls for generating 100 percent of U.S. electric power from renewable sources and overhauling the economy to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions within 10 years.