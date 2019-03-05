Politics

Trump signals White House may not comply with House Judiciary requests

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a conference with federal, state and local veterans leaders in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building November 15, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a conference with federal, state and local veterans leaders in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building November 15, 2018 in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday appeared to suggest that the White House may refuse to comply with a slew of requests for documents sent this week by House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler, N.Y.

Speaking at a White House event, Trump cited what he said was the Obama administration's approach to handling document requests related to Congressional investigations: "They didn't give one letter. They didn't do anything. They didn't give one letter of the requests," Trump said.

Trump's comment came one day after the president sounded a much more conciliatory note, telling reporters on Monday that he "cooperates with everybody."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.