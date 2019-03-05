Trump signals White House may not comply with House Judiciary requests

President Donald Trump on Tuesday appeared to suggest that the White House may refuse to comply with a slew of requests for documents sent this week by House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler, N.Y.

Speaking at a White House event, Trump cited what he said was the Obama administration's approach to handling document requests related to Congressional investigations: "They didn't give one letter. They didn't do anything. They didn't give one letter of the requests," Trump said.

Trump's comment came one day after the president sounded a much more conciliatory note, telling reporters on Monday that he "cooperates with everybody."

