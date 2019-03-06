Tech

Amazon to reportedly close all of its 87 pop-up stores in the US beginning in April

  • Amazon will close all of its pop-up locations in the U.S. beginning next month, The Wall Street Journal reported.
  • Amazon has 87 pop-up stores that let customers try and buy its products and services.
  • The company is also planning to open dozens of grocery stores and potentially thousands of Amazon Go stores, according to earlier reports.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, founder of space venture Blue Origin and owner of The Washington Post, participates in an event hosted by the Air Force Association September 19, 2018 in National Harbor, Maryland. 
Alex Wong | Getty Images
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, founder of space venture Blue Origin and owner of The Washington Post, participates in an event hosted by the Air Force Association September 19, 2018 in National Harbor, Maryland. 

Amazon will close all of its 87 pop-up locations in the U.S. in April, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Amazon has pop-up inside Whole Foods locations, Kohl's stores and malls around the U.S. The shops let customers try Amazon products — such as Fire tablets, Kindle e-readers, Echo smart speakers — and Amazon services, like Prime Video, Audible and Kindle Unlimited.

"After much review, we came to the decision to discontinue our pop-up kiosk program," Amazon told the Journal.

Amazon told the paper it will instead focus on building new4-star stores, where the company lets customers browse and try some of the products that are sold on its website that have a customer rating of four stars or better. Amazon also said it will open new bookstore locations.

Amazon is also planning to open dozens of new grocery stores around the country, with the first expected in Los Angeles sometime this year, according to a separate Journal report last week.

The closures don't affect cashierless Amazon Go stores. Amazon has considered opening as many as 3,000 Amazon Go locations by 2021, according to a report from Bloomberg in September 2018.

An Amazon spokesperson was not immediately available to comment.

Here's a look inside Amazon's store that only sells its most popular products
Here's a look inside Amazon's store that only sells its most popular products   


Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
AMZN
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...