Amazon to reportedly close all of its 87 pop-up stores in the US beginning in April

Amazon will close all of its 87 pop-up locations in the U.S. in April, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Amazon has pop-up inside Whole Foods locations, Kohl's stores and malls around the U.S. The shops let customers try Amazon products — such as Fire tablets, Kindle e-readers, Echo smart speakers — and Amazon services, like Prime Video, Audible and Kindle Unlimited.

"After much review, we came to the decision to discontinue our pop-up kiosk program," Amazon told the Journal.

Amazon told the paper it will instead focus on building new4-star stores, where the company lets customers browse and try some of the products that are sold on its website that have a customer rating of four stars or better. Amazon also said it will open new bookstore locations.

Amazon is also planning to open dozens of new grocery stores around the country, with the first expected in Los Angeles sometime this year, according to a separate Journal report last week.

The closures don't affect cashierless Amazon Go stores. Amazon has considered opening as many as 3,000 Amazon Go locations by 2021, according to a report from Bloomberg in September 2018.

An Amazon spokesperson was not immediately available to comment.