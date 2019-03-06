Cramer Remix: This is something Bristol-Myers should do 2 Hours Ago | 00:59

Bristol-Myers Squibb CEO Giovanni Caforio defended his company's $74 billion bid for cancer drug maker Celgene in an interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday.

The move is facing opposition from the Wellington Management, Bristol-Myers' largest stakeholder, and Starboard Value hedge funds. The acquisition, which will be voted on by shareholders next week, would add a large load of debt to the company's balance sheet.

The rationale of the merger is a strategic one, Caforio said.

"It creates the number one company in oncology, number one cardiovascular franchise, very strong presence in autoimmune diseases," he said on "Mad Money." "It generates value for shareholders from day one and it provides a path to sustainable long-term growth for Bristol-Myers Squibb."

If the deal gets approved, the chief expects to launch six new medicines within 24 months.

