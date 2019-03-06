Tech

Google's human-sounding AI that can make a restaurant reservation for you is coming to iPhone

  • Google Duplex is coming to iOS devices, according to a blog post from the company on Wednesday. It's currently only available for Google Pixel phones.
  • Google Duplex can call a restaurant and book a reservation for you. It sounds like a human.
  • All you have to do is ask Google to book the reservation and provide a restaurant name, date and time.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks onstage during the annual Google I/O developers conference in Mountain View, California, May 8, 2018.
Stephen Lam | Reuters
Google on Wednesday announced that it's human-sounding artificial intelligence that can book a restaurant reservation for you, Google Duplex, is coming to iPhones.

The news was buried inside a Google blog post where the company explained that people who own the Pixel can now use Google Duplex in 43 states around the U.S.

"Over the next few weeks, we'll start slowly bringing this feature to more Android and iOS devices, and will continue to incorporate feedback as we continue testing," Google Assistant vice president Scott Huffman said in the post.

Google Duplex
Todd Haselton | CNBC
Google Duplex

Until now, Google had limited Duplex to its own Pixel devices, and there hasn't been much talk of when it might appear on iPhones or other Android devices. Google said the complete roll out to all iPhones will "take some time."

Google Duplex is really exciting, particularly for busy people who don't have a personal assistant. You can ask Google Assistant to book you a table at a restaurant. Google Assistant will then call the restaurant for you and have a conversation with the restaurant's booker that sounds like it's coming from another human.

CNBC recently tried Duplex to book a table at a restaurant in New Jersey and it worked perfectly.

Google Assistant sounds so human, no one will know it's making reservations for you   

