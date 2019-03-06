Google's human-sounding AI that can make a restaurant reservation for you is coming to iPhone

Google on Wednesday announced that it's human-sounding artificial intelligence that can book a restaurant reservation for you, Google Duplex, is coming to iPhones.

The news was buried inside a Google blog post where the company explained that people who own the Pixel can now use Google Duplex in 43 states around the U.S.

"Over the next few weeks, we'll start slowly bringing this feature to more Android and iOS devices, and will continue to incorporate feedback as we continue testing," Google Assistant vice president Scott Huffman said in the post.