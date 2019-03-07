Asia markets set to dip after 3-day losing streak stateside

Shares in Asia were set to decline at Thursday's market open following a slip overnight on Wall Street which saw stocks seeing their third consecutive day of losses as investors sought developments on the state of U.S.-China trade negotiations.
Futures pointed to a lower open for Japan's Nikkei 225. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,535, as compared to the benchmark index's last close at 21,596.81.
Meanwhile, Australia's ASX 200 gained 0.26 percent in early trade as almost all the sectors advanced. The heavily-weighted financial subindex added 0.34 percent as shares of the country's so-called Big Four banks rose. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group gained 0.11 percent, Commonwealth Bank of Australia advanced 0.24 percent, Westpac added 0.48 percent and National Australia Bank climbed up by 0.79 percent.