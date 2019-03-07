Asia markets set to dip after 3-day losing streak stateside

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 133.17 points to close at 25,673.46 and the S&P 500 slipped 0.65 percent to finish its trading day at 2,771.45. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.9 percent to close at 7,505.92 — notching its first three-day losing streak of the year.

Three sources told CNBC that U.S. President Donald Trump wants Washington and Beijing to strike a deal in hopes of boosting stock prices ahead of the 2020 election. The sources said Trump thinks getting a deal on trade would accomplish that.

Earlier this week, sources told CNBC the U.S. and China were in the "final stages" of trade talks, with the two sides planning a Mar-a-Lago summit for the end of the month. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also said Monday he thought Washington and Beijing were "on the cusp" of reaching a deal.