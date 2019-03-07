Asia Markets

Asia markets set to dip after 3-day losing streak stateside

  • Futures pointed to a lower open for Japan's Nikkei 225.
  • Shares in Australia rose in early trade.
  • Overnight on Wall Street, stocks slipped, with the major indexes posting their third consecutive decline.

Shares in Asia were set to decline at Thursday's market open following a slip overnight on Wall Street which saw stocks seeing their third consecutive day of losses as investors sought developments on the state of U.S.-China trade negotiations.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japan's Nikkei 225. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,535, as compared to the benchmark index's last close at 21,596.81.

Meanwhile, Australia's ASX 200 gained 0.26 percent in early trade as almost all the sectors advanced. The heavily-weighted financial subindex added 0.34 percent as shares of the country's so-called Big Four banks rose. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group gained 0.11 percent, Commonwealth Bank of Australia advanced 0.24 percent, Westpac added 0.48 percent and National Australia Bank climbed up by 0.79 percent.

3-day losing streak stateside

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 133.17 points to close at 25,673.46 and the S&P 500 slipped 0.65 percent to finish its trading day at 2,771.45. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.9 percent to close at 7,505.92 — notching its first three-day losing streak of the year.

Three sources told CNBC that U.S. President Donald Trump wants Washington and Beijing to strike a deal in hopes of boosting stock prices ahead of the 2020 election. The sources said Trump thinks getting a deal on trade would accomplish that.

Earlier this week, sources told CNBC the U.S. and China were in the "final stages" of trade talks, with the two sides planning a Mar-a-Lago summit for the end of the month. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also said Monday he thought Washington and Beijing were "on the cusp" of reaching a deal.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.872 after touching an earlier high close to 97.0.

The Japanese yen traded at 111.66 against the dollar after seeing lows around 111.9 in the previous session. The Australian dollar was at $0.7030 after declining from the $0.709 handle yesterday.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

