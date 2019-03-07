Cramer Remix: The market's freak-out creates a fabulous buying opportunity in Funko

CNBC's Jim Cramer is suggesting that investors buy into Funko, the $900 million toymaker that sells pop culture-related collectibles.

In line with a number of stocks that have been sold off even after reporting a strong quarter, Funko shares have lost about $7 since delivering its earnings last week. But Cramer said there was "a lot to love about this quarter," especially because the company gave a full-year forecast that top Wall Street expectations on sales and earnings guidance.

Closing under $18 on Thursday, Cramer pointed out that the stock is lower than it was in November. The security was trading as high as $31 back in September after growing 35 percent in the first half of 2018.

"In other words, you're getting these spectacular results for free," the "Mad Money" host said. "Better than free—you're literally paying less than nothing for a fabulous beat and raised quarter, one of the largest of 2019. So that's why I believe at these levels Funko the stock is a steal."

