A top analyst says Samsung's new iPhone rival is selling better than expected, even in China

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo — perhaps best known for his Apple supply chain insights — said in a recent note to investors that he's upping his 2019 shipment estimates for Samsung's new Galaxy S10 phone by 30 percent from 30 million to 35 million units to 40 million to 45 million units. Kuo said pre-order demand for the new Samsung phones, which includes the Galaxy S10e, the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+, is "better than expected."

Samsung and Apple saw decreased shipments in 2018, which were largely blamed on expensive phones and changing wireless carrier subsidy models. People are also using their old phones for longer than ever before. Kuo explained why the S10 may work in Samsung's favor.