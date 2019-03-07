Canadian immigration lawyer sees one way Huawei CFO's civil suit helps her in extradition case

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's civil lawsuit against Canada could give her defense team a potential advantage to fight her extradition to the United States, a lawyer told CNBC on Thursday.

Last week, Meng's lawyers said they were suing the Canadian government, its border agency and the country's federal police for their role in arresting her at the request of the U.S., Reuters said. The CFO was arrested in Vancouver on Dec. 1.

Meng's "defense got creative last week," Richard Kurland, a policy analyst and lawyer from Kurland Tobe immigration law firm, told CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"There's a multiplicity of litigation in this Huawei affair," he said, explaining that the civil proceedings could be used to pry documents and information from senior government officials from both the U.S. and Canada that may ultimately aid Meng's side in the extradition case.

Meng's lawyers argue she was detained, searched and interrogated for three hours in Vancouver before her arrest in violation of her constitutional rights, including the right to remain silent or the right to counsel.

Kurland pointed out the defense could argue evidence gathered prior to the arrest is inadmissible in court. They can further state "the conduct at the airport, on arrival, by Canadian government officials brings the administration of justice into disrepute. And the entire extradition case falls on that," he said.