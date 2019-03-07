The Fed doesn't have to worry about high inflation anymore, and that's a problem

There was a time not so long ago that defeating inflation would have been considered a huge victory for the Federal Reserve. No more: The lack of price and wage pressures in the economy these days is perhaps the central bank's biggest failing.

For those around in the 1970s and early '80s, runaway inflation was the single biggest threat to American prosperity. It was so bad that then-Fed Chairman Paul Volcker deliberately pulled the country into recession in order to defeat runaway prices.

Nowadays, the exact opposite is true. While Americans will still complain about the prices they pay at the grocery store and gas pump, real inflation as economists define it hasn't been around for pretty much all of the 21st century.

In fact, Fed officials are concerned enough about the lack of inflation that they will be examining it closely this year as part of a broader look at how they execute policy and convey their actions to the public.

"It's an acute failure on the Fed's part," said Danielle DiMartino Boothe, a former top aide to ex-Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher and author of "Fed Up: An Insider's Take on Why the Federal Reserve is Bad for America." "They have generated inflation, just not where it's needed."