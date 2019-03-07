May's Brexit vote is 'on a knife edge': Here's what experts predict will happen

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May is facing a crunch series of votes this week that will determine the immediate course of Brexit and the U.K.'s relationship with the EU.

On Tuesday, lawmakers will vote for a second time on May's Brexit deal after initially rejecting it in January. If a simple majority of them don't approve the deal, they will then vote on whether they want to leave the 28-member bloc without a deal.

If they vote against a "no-deal" Brexit, they'll then have a vote on whether to extend Article 50 (which sets out the departure process) and delay Britain's departure which is currently set to take place on March 29.

May's deal initially failed to win enough approval in Parliament because of widespread opposition to a key part of the deal known as the "Irish backstop," an insurance policy designed to prevent a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland if the EU and U.K. fail to strike a trade deal in a 21-month transition period post-Brexit.