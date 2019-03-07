May's Brexit vote is 'on a knife edge': Here's what experts predict will happen

Here's a selection of expert opinion on whether the Brexit deal will pass muster this time, or whether it will fail, leading to a potential Brexit delay or a "no-deal" scenario.
"We suppose that Parliament's vote on March 12 will be another overwhelming rejecting of the negotiated deal, since the deal will be the same. Some theorize that with a "delayed Brexit" alternative now on the table, hardliners will vote in favor of what they call a "bad deal" rather than see Brexit delayed … We do not think MPs will be swayed by that."
Carl B. Weinberg, chief international economist at High Frequency Economics (Note, March 4).
"We currently don't expect the deal to go through when voted on next week, though it might be a closer outcome than in January. Some pro-Brexit MPs may decide to vote for the deal, but the same prospect of a delay that is leading them to soften their position will be seen as a positive development by some pro-remain members. Also, the fact the EU now knows the consequence of a defeat will be a delay has relieved the pressure on them to make more meaningful concessions on the backstop. A 2-3 month delay is our expectation, at the end of which a harder deadline would give the deal a much better chance of being approved."
John Wraith, the head of U.K. rates strategy and economics at UBS, told CNBC.
"Politically, the risk that the Brexiteers might miss the Brexit train, and the opening up of the political center creates a set of incentives that could well lead to a deal"
Michael O'Sullivan, the managing director of Credit Suisse in the Private Banking & Wealth Management Division (Note March 3).
"We doubt May can achieve victory at this stage … A two-to three-month extension of Article 50 appears likely with May securing passage of the deal by early April,"
Bruce Kasman, managing director and head of economic research at J.P.Morgan (Note, March 2).
"Next week's vote will be on a knife-edge vote — as such, we only put the odds of May's deal going through at 55 percent … If May fails to win (House of Commons) backing this month, a very different deal would likely return in June — such as Common Market 2.0 or a Norway Plus agreement based on membership of the single market and a customs union. The real prospect of that might just tip enough euroskeptics into May's column."
Mujtaba Rahman, managing director of Europe at Eurasia Group (Note, March 4).