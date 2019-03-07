Tim Cook acknowledged Trump's flub and changed his last name to an Apple logo on Twitter

Apple CEO Tim Cook is in on the "Tim Apple" joke.

Although he didn't appear to react on Wednesday immediately after President Trump referred to him incorrectly as "Tim Apple," on Thursday Cook changed the name listed on his Twitter profile to include an Apple logo, effectively calling himself Tim Apple instead of Tim Cook.

The Trump quip, made at a meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board at the White House on Wednesday, quickly went viral. And on Thursday, President Trump's daughter Ivanka, who was seated alongside her father and Cook at the meeting, joked about the incident on Twitter.

Now Cook himself is making light of what happened.

Here's his new Twitter name: