Tim Cook acknowledged Trump's flub and changed his last name to an Apple logo on Twitter

  • President Trump called Apple CEO Tim Cook "Tim Apple" at the White House on Wednesday.
  • Now Cook is making a lighthearted reference to the nickname by changing his last name to an Apple logo on Twitter.
  • Earlier on Thursday Trump's daughter Ivanka acknowledged the "Tim Apple" incident on Twitter.
US President Donald Trump speaks alongside Apple CEO Tim Cook (L) during the first meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, March 6, 2019.
Apple CEO Tim Cook is in on the "Tim Apple" joke.

Although he didn't appear to react on Wednesday immediately after President Trump referred to him incorrectly as "Tim Apple," on Thursday Cook changed the name listed on his Twitter profile to include an Apple logo, effectively calling himself Tim Apple instead of Tim Cook.

The Trump quip, made at a meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board at the White House on Wednesday, quickly went viral. And on Thursday, President Trump's daughter Ivanka, who was seated alongside her father and Cook at the meeting, joked about the incident on Twitter.

Now Cook himself is making light of what happened.

Here's his new Twitter name:

Apple CEO updates his Twitter profile to Tim Apple
Source: Twitter
A White House representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tim Cook, Chief Executive Officer of Apple, speaks as President Donald Trump listens during an American Technology Council roundtable in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Washington.
