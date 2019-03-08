Politics

Bill Shine resigns from the White House to advise Trump's 2020 campaign

  • White House communications director Bill Shine will depart the Trump administration.
  • He will serve as a "senior advisor" on the president's 2020 re-election campaign.
  • The former Fox News executive left the network amid criticism of his handling of its sexual harassment scandal.
White House communications director Bill Shine resigned from his administration post and will advise President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign, the White House announced Friday.

The former Fox News executive joined Trump's communications staff last year. He left the network in 2017 amid criticism of how he handled sexual harassment scandals.

Friday is expected to be Shine's last day in the White House, an official said. There is currently no discussion of a plan to replace him, the person added.

In a statement Friday, Shine said he is "looking forward to working on President Trump's re-election campaign and spending more time with [his] family." It is unclear how large of a role he will have on the president's 2020 campaign as what the White House called a "senior advisor."

Brad Parscale, the Trump campaign manager, said Shine will "bring insight and talent as we build a world-class campaign." He did not say exactly what role Shine will have during the election.

White House Communications Director Bill Shine looks on as United States President Donald J. Trump hosts a naturalization ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on Saturday, January 19, 2019.
In another statement released by the White House, Trump said Shine will be "totally involved" in his effort to win a second term in the White House. The campaign has moved to boost its communications staff as it faces a tough re-election effort against a crowded Democratic field.

Shine was seen as boosting the White House's already close relationship with Fox News. The network frequently interviews the president, and he often cites its anchors and contributors.

Reports suggested tension between the president and Shine over the White House communications strategy. Trump complained that Shine "hasn't been aggressive enough" in pushing for better press coverage, The New Yorker reported in a lengthy story about Trump's relationship with Fox.

Shine was the fifth communications director in Trump's White House, a role the president has struggled to fill during his more than two turbulent years in office. The others were Sean Spicer, Mike Dubke, Anthony Scaramucci and Hope Hicks.

Shine was set to receive $3.5 million bonuses from Fox in both 2018 and 2019, according to a financial disclosure form. Democratic senators raised concerns about whether the payments violated conflict of interest laws.

— CNBC's Eamon Javers contributed to this report

