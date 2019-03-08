Bill Shine resigns from the White House to advise Trump's 2020 campaign

White House communications director Bill Shine resigned from his administration post and will advise President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign, the White House announced Friday.

The former Fox News executive joined Trump's communications staff last year. He left the network in 2017 amid criticism of how he handled sexual harassment scandals.

Friday is expected to be Shine's last day in the White House, an official said. There is currently no discussion of a plan to replace him, the person added.

In a statement Friday, Shine said he is "looking forward to working on President Trump's re-election campaign and spending more time with [his] family." It is unclear how large of a role he will have on the president's 2020 campaign as what the White House called a "senior advisor."

Brad Parscale, the Trump campaign manager, said Shine will "bring insight and talent as we build a world-class campaign." He did not say exactly what role Shine will have during the election.