Cramer Remix: This stock is looking its selfie best 1 Hour Ago | 01:00

CNBC's Jim Cramer has circled Ulta Beauty's earnings report on his calendar next Thursday and the "Mad Money" host said he is bullish on the stock.

"The look-your-selfie-best economy remains a major tailwind for Ulta and the stock has more upside," he said.

Also in his game plan for the week ahead are quarterly results from Stitch Fix, Dick's Sporting Goods, Adobe and a number of other companies.

