People join weight loss and exercise groups because they know it's easier to stick to those goals when you have company.

It also makes you accountable. If it's just you, you can backslide pretty easily, because who's going to know? Whether it's in person or online, a community of peers can be a great way to sharpen your financial skills.

It's not always as easy for women to find their community, though, says Alicia McElhaney, 24, a business reporter who lives in Brooklyn. McElhaney started She Spends — a website and newsletter — to help women grow more comfortable with finance.

"The goal is to get more women to use their financial power," McElhaney said, "and we do have financial power." As noted on the She Spends site, women make up nearly half the labor force and hold more advanced degrees than men. The site gives women and nonbinary people the tools to close the gaps in wages investing and board seats.

Interest in personal finance has been on the rise, with an accompanying spike in websites and experts on the subject. But McElhaney says it still takes more time to find information directed at women.