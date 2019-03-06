If there's a single financial task that seems like it can be put off indefinitely, it's the emergency stash.

Today, your car is fine, your pets are healthy, the sun is shining.

Yet life has a way of throwing curveballs when you least expect it, and that's why everyone needs an emergency cushion to soften the blow. More than a third of people ages 36 to 60 surveyed by PNC Financial Services said they had nothing saved for an emergency.

Make this critical financial goal more fun by choosing a method that suits your personality.

The internet has a wealth of ideas and resources for crafty, creative types. Pinterest can show you vision boards for inspiration. You could knit or crochet a green (or gold) scarf or hat.

It may sound silly — how is drawing a picture going to get you more money? — but it works.