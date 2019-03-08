Larry Kudlow signals possible Trump-Xi Mar-a-Lago summit later this month or nearly next month

Top White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow told CNBC Friday that President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping could meet at Mar-a-lago regarding their trade dispute later this month or early next month.

"Nothing in cement, but there's a lot of talk about a meeting," said Kudlow, director of the president's National Economic Council and a former CNBC commentator. He appeared on "Squawk on the Street," as Washington and Beijing look to approach the finish line, in resolving their ongoing trade war, which has seen each side impose punitive tariffs.

"We are still negotiating by phone and teleconference. The documents from two weeks ago advanced enormously. That's why the president is optimistic about the potential for a deal," said Kudlow. "I don't want to hang a timetable on this.

As Kudlow was speaking on CNBC, Trump told reporters at the White House Friday morning that he's confident that a trade deal will be reached. But the president added that the U.S. will do well with or without an agreement.

The U.S. and China have not set a date for Trump and Xi to meet, U.S. ambassador to China Terry Branstad told The Wall Street Journal in a Friday interview. Neither side believes enough progress has been made to justify a Trump-Xi summit, Branstad added.

The two leaders agreed in December to halt any new tariffs until March as negotiators continued talks. Last month, Trump extended that deadline, citing trade progress.

The U.S. has imposed import taxes on $250 billion in Chinese products; 25 percent on $50 billion worth and 10 percent on the other $200 billion. Trump has threatened to raise the tariffs on the $200 billion to 25 percent if a deal were to be elusive. China has hit $110 billion in U.S. goods with tariffs.

Earlier Friday, China reported worse-than-expected trade data for February. Data showed dollar-denominated exports plunged 20.7 percent last month from a year ago, missing expectations of a 4.8 percent decline by a wide margin. Dollar-denominated Chinese imports fell 5.2 percent in February, also lower than estimates.

"A roll back in U.S. tariffs would provide a mild boost to exports but not enough to offset the broader external headwinds," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics.

— Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story. Check back shortly for updates.