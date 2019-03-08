Oil plunges 3 percent after weak US jobs report

Oil prices plunged about 3 percent on Friday, putting crude futures on pace for a second weak of losses, after U.S. government data showed recent job gains grinding to a halt last month.

Crude futures were already under pressure after data showed a slump in Chinese imports and exports in February and the European Central Bank slashed its outlook for economic growth on the continent.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $1.73, or 3.1 percent, to $54.92 around 9:40 a.m. ET (1440 GMT). WTI was trading at its lowest levels in three weeks, on pace for a weekly loss of 1.7 percent.

Brent crude futures were down $2.03, or 3.1 percent, to $64.27 a barrel. The international benchmark was also near three-week lows and heading for a roughly 1 percent loss on the week.