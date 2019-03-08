Energy Commodities

Oil plunges 3 percent after weak US jobs report

  • Oil prices drop 3 percent on a worsening global economic outlook.
  • ECB warns of "continued weakness" in the European economy, while Chinese exports and imports both slumped in February.
  • Supply cuts by OPEC and its allies are being undermined by soaring U.S. crude oil production.
Oil well pump jack
Oil prices plunged about 3 percent on Friday, putting crude futures on pace for a second weak of losses, after U.S. government data showed recent job gains grinding to a halt last month.

Crude futures were already under pressure after data showed a slump in Chinese imports and exports in February and the European Central Bank slashed its outlook for economic growth on the continent.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $1.73, or 3.1 percent, to $54.92 around 9:40 a.m. ET (1440 GMT). WTI was trading at its lowest levels in three weeks, on pace for a weekly loss of 1.7 percent.

Brent crude futures were down $2.03, or 3.1 percent, to $64.27 a barrel. The international benchmark was also near three-week lows and heading for a roughly 1 percent loss on the week.

Crude futures extended losses after U.S. government data showed the country added just 20,000 jobs in February, compared with estimates for a gain of 180,000 positions.

Also in February, China's exports fell nearly 21 percent and its imports slipped about 5 percent, data released Friday showed. The trade figures raise fresh concerns about the world's second largest economy.

Despite the headline figures, Chinese crude oil imports surged 21.6 percent to 10.23 million barrels per day, the third-highest volume on record, according to Reuters analysis.

On Thursday, crude futures came under pressure after Europe's central bank slashed its growth estimate to 1.1 percent, down from its last forecast for 1.7 percent expansion. ECB President Mario Draghi said the European economy was in "a period of continued weakness and pervasive uncertainty."

The oil market has also struggled to post gains this week in the face of strong U.S. production and a buildup in the nation's crude stockpiles.

American drillers are pumping at records near 12 million bpd, according to preliminary weekly data. Meanwhile, U.S. crude stockpiles surged by 7.1 million barrels in the week through March 1, the Energy Information Administration reported.

Investment bank Jefferies on Friday said that U.S. output growth was largely being fueled by onshore shale production, which had recently benefited from investments by oil majors like Exxon Mobil and Chevron.

"The majors bring scale, steady capital investment and science to the play," the U.S. bank said, adding that this could lead to a higher growth trajectory and cap the upside oil prices.

Rising U.S. output is offsetting efforts by major oil producers to drain oversupply from the market.

OPEC and its allies including Russia are trying to remove 1.2 million bpd from the market during the first six months of the year, following a collapse in crude prices in the final months of 2018.

The supply curbs have helped to boost oil prices by 19-20 percent this year. U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela's state oil firm Venezuela have also tightened global supplies.

— Reuters contributed to this report.

