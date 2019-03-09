'Captain Marvel' soars toward $155 million opening weekend

"Captain Marvel" started beating box office expectations before the weekend was even over.

The Marvel superhero flick, the first of which to feature a female lead, was slated for a conservative $125 million opening. However, after a strong Thursday and Friday at the box office, Disney now expects the film to haul in between $145 million and $155 million.

Some analysts even predict the film could garner as much as $195 million. The final tally won't come until Monday, but Disney will reveal a more accurate estimate on Sunday after Saturday night's showings.

Between Thursday previews and Friday's showings, "Captain Marvel" earned $61.4 million in the U.S., solidifying it as the seventh best Marvel Cinematic opening day domestically, behind the three "Avengers" films, "Black Panther," "Captain America: Civil War" and "Iron Man 3."

"Captain Marvel" arrives nearly a year after the cliffhanger ending to "Avengers: Infinity War," which teased that the heroine is the most powerful superhero and the only one who could take on villain Thanos.

On Tuesday, ahead of "Captain Marvel's" opening, Fandango reported that the film, helmed by actress Brie Larson ("Room") had become the highest advanced ticket seller since "Avengers: Infinity War," surpassing "Black Panther."

This presale figure is particularly impressive considering Carol Danvers is a relatively unknown character to non-comic readers.

Internationally, the film has grossed $127 million, including a $34.3 million opening day haul from China.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC, owns Fandango.