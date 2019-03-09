Canadian jet makes emergency landing at Newark with possible cargo hold fire, halting flights

Officials briefly halted flights in and out of Newark Liberty International Airport Saturday morning after a plane flying from Canada to Florida made an emergency landing there with a possible fire in the cargo hold, officials said.

Air Transat Flight 942, a Boeing 737, was flying from Montreal to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and diverted to Newark at 8:30 a.m. because of a possible fire in the cargo hold, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane was met by airport firefighters at Newark.

Air Transat said the jet made the emergency landing after reports of smoke in the cargo hold and that no one was injured.

As of 9:45 a.m. flights had resumed, the airport said in a tweet.

The Air Transat plane is currently on the ground and passengers were evacuated by emergency slides, the FAA said.

Departing flights were delayed by a least 45 minutes, and arriving flights are delayed by at least one hour.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.