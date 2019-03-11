Brexit is an 'unmitigated disaster' that has damaged UK investment, former Barclays chair says

Brexit has shattered the U.K.'s image as a place for investment, the former chairman of one of the country's biggest banks said Monday.

A second referendum on whether the U.K. should leave the EU may be inevitable, Gerald Grimstone, who served as chairman of Barclays, warned ahead of crucial Parliament votes this week on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal. And he didn't mince his words.

"Brexit is completely unpredictable for the U.K. ... I think it's been an unmitigated disaster for the U.K., and in the short term, it's made the U.K. almost uninvestable," Grimstone told CNBC's Dan Murphy at the Global Financial Forum in Dubai Monday. "We have two contrasting scenarios before us, and nobody knows which way we're going to go."