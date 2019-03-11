Washington just emerged from one ugly government shutdown fight over President Donald Trump's proposed border wall. Another could sit right around the corner.

The White House's fiscal 2020 budget, which it released Monday, will call for $8.6 billion to build barriers on the U.S.-Mexico border, acting Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought told CNBC. While the proposal is only a request, it shows Trump wants more money for the project than appropriators in Congress are willing to give him.

Trump's demand for $5.7 billion to construct his wall — and congressional Democrats' refusal to approve the money — caused a record 35-day partial government shutdown during December and January. He eventually signed a bill last month to reopen the government through September. It put only $1.4 billion toward the wall.

At the same time, the president declared a national emergency and took other executive actions to secure $8 billion in total barrier funding. The Democratic-held House has voted to block the declaration, and the GOP-controlled Senate is set to do so this week. Trump has promised to veto the congressional resolution.

The president's new funding request sets up yet another standoff with Congress over immigration. It creates the specter of another government closure in October, as Democratic leaders have already warned they will not meet his latest demand.