Tencent had a tough 2018.

Over $127 billion was wiped off the value of its shares as Chinese regulators clamped down on the video gaming industry, hitting one of the company's main businesses. This year, however, is looking up for Asia's most valuable technology firm.

Shares of Tencent hit a more-than six-month high last week and are more than 10 percent higher so far this year.

Beijing restarted approvals for video games in December after a nearly year-long hiatus. That, along with strong performances from Tencent's big name titles and new entrants, has helped boost shares of the Chinese internet giant.