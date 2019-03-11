US Treasury yields move higher after Powell comments

Last week, data showed the world's largest economy added just 20,000 jobs in February versus an expected gain of 180,000 — marking the weakest month of jobs creation since September 2017.

The data come amid growing concern about the global economy. Data out of China last week showed its exports slumped 20.7 percent from a year earlier, far below analyst expectations and wiping out a surprise jump in January.

On Sunday, Fed Chair Powell told "60 Minutes" that he thinks the U.S. economy is still strong, though he acknowledged that weakness around the world could start to hit the U.S.

"I would say there's no reason why this economy cannot continue to expand," he said.

On Monday, investors will keep an eye on more data out Monday, with retail sales out at 8:30 a.m. ET and business inventories at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Also on Monday, the Treasury is set to auction $48 billion worth of 13-week notes, $39 billion worth of 26-week notes and $38 billion worth of three-year notes.

