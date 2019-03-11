Dow under pressure | Boeing tanks | Powell: Trump can't fire me

Dow futures were lower this morning, dragged lower by aircraft manufacturer Boeing (BA). Without Boeing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 are looking at modest gains at the opening bell, as all three major averages try to break five-day losing streaks. (CNBC)
Boeing (BA) was nearly 9 percent lower in premarket trading following the weekend crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8, killing all 157 people on board. The airline grounded the rest of its 737 Max 8 fleet, and the Chinese government took similar action following the crash. (CNBC)
The government will release January retail sales figures this morning at 8:30 a.m. ET. At 10 a.m. ET, December business inventories are expected. There are no earnings reports of note out this morning, and only a handful will issue numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)