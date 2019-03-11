Dow under pressure | Boeing tanks | Powell: Trump can't fire me

President Donald Trump's budget, which is set to be released today, will project that the economy continues to grow at a 3 percent rate or higher over the next five years, despite a more pessimistic consensus from outside forecasters. (CNBC)

Trump will also seek $8.6 billion for additional barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border in his budget proposal. Congress is unlikely to approve anything that resembles the White House budget as Democrats control the House. (WSJ)



* 'Medicare-for-all' vs. public option: Health care could shape the 2020 primary (CNBC)

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told CBS' "60 Minutes" that he does not think he can be fired by Trump. "The law is clear that I have a four-year term, and I fully intend to serve it," he told the news magazine show.

'Recent court filings from special counsel Robert Mueller shed new light on a mysterious $125,000 payment to lawyers for Paul Manafort, the onetime chairman of Trump's presidential campaign. (CNBC)

Time is running out for U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May to get a deal done before Britain is officially supposed to leave the EU on March 29. The lower house of Parliament is scheduled to carry out a series of votes this week. (CNBC)

Tesla (TSLA) will raise prices of its high-end vehicles by about 3 percent, although it will maintain the pricing of the $35,000 version of the Model 3. It will also keep more of its retail stores open than it had originally planned. (CNBC)

Gap (GPS), Tesla and Victoria's Secret are among the nearly 5,000 store closings that have already been announced for 2019. In addition, Amazon (AMZN) said it will shut all 87 of its pop-up shops inside Whole Foods, Kohl's and malls across the country. (CNBC)

Scott Gottlieb's exit as Food and Drug Administration commissioner might not be helpful to the e-cigarette industry. His successor may pursue tougher actions on e-cigarette companies, including market leader Juul. (CNBC)



* The growing push to raise the smoking age to 21 (Axios)