European aviation regulator EASA suspends all Boeing 737 Max operations in Europe

The European aviation regulator on Tuesday said it is suspending operations of Boeing 737 Max jets, following the deadly crash of one of the planes in Ethiopia over the weekend.

The move follows similar steps by regulators in several European and Asian countries and airlines in Brazil and Mexico.

The FAA said Monday that it did not see a reason to ground the planes.

The crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa on Sunday killed all 157 people on board. It was the second crash of the popular Boeing 737 Max plane in less than five months.

