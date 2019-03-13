Chinese smartphone sales keep on falling — that's likely bad news for Apple

China's mobile phone market suffered its worst month in years as device shipments plunged, with the data potentially highlighting further signs of pain for Apple in the world's largest smartphone market.

Mobile phone shipments in China totaled 14.51 million in February, a nearly 20 percent year-on-year fall, according to data released Wednesday by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.

Shipments of smartphones specifically totaled 13.8 million, a fall of over 20 percent year-on-year, according to CAICT, a government-backed research institute.

February is typically weak for smartphone sales in China because of a the week-long Chinese New Year public holiday and the fact that new phones are released toward the back-end of the month. But February 2019 was the worst month for shipments going back to at least 2013, according to publicly available data from CAICT.