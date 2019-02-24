Huawei's new foldable phone will top both Apple and Samsung in price, costing around $2600

Huawei launched a foldable smartphone on Sunday, striking back at Samsung just days after it launched the first consumer-ready foldable device.

Huawei launched the Mate X at an event at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The Chinese tech giant said the phone will start at a whopping price of 2299 euros (approximately $2600), and will be available in the middle of 2019. That price tops the high end of Samsung's Galaxy Fold, which will sell for an eye-popping $1980, as well as Apple's premium iPhones.

American officials have warned against using Huawei devices out of fear they will enable Chinese spying, charges the company denies. Meanwhile, Huawei has found itself stuck in the middle of tensions between the U.S. and China in the race to roll out 5G networks.