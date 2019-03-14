Cathay Pacific says it's 'very happy' with its Boeing fleet, despite recent 737 Max crash

U.S. plane manufacturer Boeing has been mired in controversy since its 737 Max 8 operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed minutes after takeoff on Sunday, killing all 157 people on board.

Despite recent safety concerns surrounding the 737 Max 8, Cathay Pacific's CEO said Thursday he was "very happy" with the Hong Kong-based carrier's Boeing fleet.

Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia," Rupert Hogg said "about 50-50" of the airline's fleet is made up of Boeing and Airbus planes — namely, the Boeing 777, Airbus A350 and A330. The airline does not fly the Boeing 737 Max.

"It is a tragedy, but we're very happy with both sets of aircraft that we have," Hogg said, in reference to Sunday's deadly crash.

The fatal accident involving Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 — which killed all 149 passengers and eight crew members — comes less than five months after the same model plane operated by Indonesia's Lion Air crashed shortly after taking off from Jakarta, killing all 189 on board.